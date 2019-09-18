South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has named Brad Janecke as its 2019 Wildlife Damage Specialist of the Year. Janecke is stationed in Fort Pierre and serves producers in Stanley, Jones, and Western Lyman Counties. He has been with GFP since February of 2018 and is originally from Ridott, Illinois.

“Brad has been an invaluable addition to GFP and the Wildlife Damage Management program,” said Nathan Baker, Regional Terrestrial Resource Supervisor. “His work ethic and dedication to his position have earned him a high level of respect by both his co-workers and the producers that he works with.”

GFP relies on its wildlife damage specialists to work cooperatively with landowners to address all types of wildlife damage issues.

“Our wildlife damage specialists play a critical role in GFP and our cooperative efforts to work with landowners to address complex wildlife issues while building important relationships,” said Keith Fisk, the program’s statewide administrator. “I’m proud to have employees like Brad work in this program where he exhibits professionalism and dedication with each and every landowner interaction.”

In receiving the award, Janecke was applauded for his willingness to take on additional responsibilities, such as becoming certified as an Aerial Gunner, attending professional level trapping programs, and educating GFP staff on the use of thermal imaging for coyote control and livestock protection.

This award is presented annually to a Wildlife Damage Specialist who has shown exemplary public service and work ethic over the past year.