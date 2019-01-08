GFP looking for someone to run Spring Creek Recreation Area

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is looking for entrepreneurs interested in operating Spring Creek Resort located at Spring Creek Recreation Area north of Pierre.

Assistant director for the Division of Parks and Recreation Al Nedved says the area provides excellent access to fishing, boating and other recreational opportunities on Lake Oahe.

Nedved says the service contract won’t start this year.

He says this is typically a ten year contract. Proposals are due Jan. 31.

The prospectus for the operation of Spring Creek Resort is available online at https://gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/Spring_Creek_Prospectus.pdf. The prospectus details the terms and conditions for a proposal submission, including information about the business opportunity and a draft concession agreement for a term of ten years. Required services include cabin and lodge room rental, seasonal marina slips, restaurant management, retail goods, courtesy docks and on-the-water boat fuel.

Spring Creek Recreation Area is located approximately 15 miles north of Pierre on Lake Oahe.