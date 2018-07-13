GFP Eases Archery Equipment Restrictions

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission removed several archery equipment restrictions at their July meeting in Pierre.

The Commission expanded the list of legal equipment and removed a variety of regulations. Modifications of the rules allow archers to make equipment decisions based on personal preference, performance and tailor equipment to fit their needs.

Archery hunters will no longer find restrictions on:

•Arrow rests;

•Compound bow let off;

•Axle to axle length;

•Minimum arrow weight; and

•Minimum arrow length.

With this finalization, archery hunters are now required to use a broadhead when hunting any big game, including turkeys both in the spring and fall seasons. Archers can still possess an arrow tipped with any point while in the field for practice.

In addition, archery hunters must use a bow with a minimum of 40 pounds of draw weight when hunting elk and 30 pounds when hunting all other big game animals.