GFP Currently Conducting Online Angler Survey

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), in cooperation with South Dakota State University (SDSU), is currently conducting an online angler survey to help gauge angler use, harvest and attitudes of resident and nonresident anglers.

Some recipients of the initial email request may have received a few minor technical glitches in the flow of the survey. Those glitches were repaired earlier this week.

“The harvest survey is an essential tool for our biologists to help implement fisheries management plans across the state,” said fisheries program administrator Geno Adams. “We hope that anglers take the time to voice their opinions as they are vital in our decision making process.”

The survey is being administrated by SDSU and Dr. Larry Gigliotti.