GFP Commission teleconference meeting Thursday on Spring Creek concession

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission will be holding a special teleconference meeting beginning at 3 P.M. on Thursday, Feb. 6. The purpose of the meeting will be to approve a prospectus for two concessions at the Spring Creek Recreation Area on Lake Oahe.

GFP is looking for concessionaires to separately operate the restaurant and convenience store. Timelines dictate that the meeting be held before the commission’s regular March meeting.

This meeting will not be livestreamed, but interested members of the public will be able to listen to the meeting at the Watertown GFP Office, Outdoor Campus East in Sioux Falls, Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City and the Pierre GFP Office in the Foss Building.