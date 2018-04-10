GFP Commission Proposes Muzzleloader, Archery and Youth Deer Seasons

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed that the muzzleloader deer hunting season run from Dec. 1, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019, for both any deer and antlerless whitetail deer licenses.

As a result of a proposed limited access unit in portions of Hughes and Sully counties, it was proposed that this new unit be closed to where antlerless archery and muzzleloader licenses were previously valid.

The proposal requires Black Hills archery deer hunters to obtain and possess a free access permit. Access permits for the Black Hills will be issued on an unlimited basis.

The archery deer season was proposed to end on Jan. 1, 2019.

Like archery and muzzleloader deer seasons, the youth deer season will close on Jan. 1, 2019.

Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge, Waubay National Wildlife Refuge, and Waubay State Lake State Game Refuge archery seasons would also end on Jan. 1, except during the firearm deer hunting seasons already established for these refuges.

The GFP Commission will consider adopting this proposal on May 3-4 at Creekside Lodge in Custer State Park. To comment in person, the public hearing will be held May 3 at 2 p.m. MDT. Individuals can also provide written comments on commission rule proposals by sending them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501, or via email to wildinfo@state.sd.us. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.