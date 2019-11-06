The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission will hold their monthly meeting at the Watertown Conference Center on Nov. 7-8.

The Commission will be proposing the use of rifles during the West River Spring Turkey Season, as well as public petitions for age preferences for the Custer State Park elk season and a flathead catfish length limit.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and make use of the open forum to share their thoughts on topics being heard and discussed by the GFP Commission.

GFP staff and other attendees will also be presenting information items regarding:

SDSU Whitetail Study

Bluegill Management

Blue Dog Hatchery Updates

Deer License Drawings

Landowner Big Game Licenses

Pheasant Population and Habitat Statistics

Pheasant Opener Report

Canada Goose Management Plan Update

Wildlife Damage Management Activities

Northeast South Dakota Turkey Survival Study

License Sale Updates

Conservation Officer Awards

Sylvan Lake Master Plan

Lewis and Clark Marina Improvements

Watertown Area Park Update

Revenue, Camping and Visitation Report

The Commission will also be taking action on a Custer State Park cabin transfer.

For a full agenda of this meeting, click here.

The meeting will begin Thursday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m. CST, with the public hearing beginning at 2:00 p.m.

GFP provides live audio for Commission meetings via South Dakota Public Broadcasting and the South Dakota Network smartphone app.