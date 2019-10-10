GFP Commission increases park and camping fees

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has approved an increase to state park entrance fees and some camping fees.

Annual passes to state parks will be $36 with a daily fee of $8. A 7-day motorcycle pass to Custer State Park will be $20. In campgrounds, prime campsites increase to $26, preferred sites to $23 and modern to $20. Fees for non-electric, tent-only sites will be going down in some cases. These sites will now be $15 statewide to ensure park opportunities are affordable for everyone.

The revenue raised from this increase will directly support repairs and upkeep in state parks. State park entrance fees haven’t been raised since 2014.

Pending approval from the Legislature’s Interim Rules Committee, fee increases will go into effect January 1, 2020.

This year, several parks have faced significant damage from flooding, with repair costs upwards of $9-million. Additionally, revenue has been impacted by decreased visitation because of weather and weather-related damage. Some campgrounds had to be closed as a result of flooding.