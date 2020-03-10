GFP Commission Continues Nest Predator Bounty Program for 2020

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has voted in favor of conducting a nest predator bounty program again this year.

At i January meeting, the commission was provided a comprehensive summary on the 2019 Nest Predator Bounty Program and adopted a resolution to conduct the program again in 2020. Following a 60-day public comment period and a public hearing at their March meeting, the commission voted to move forward with the program.

The commission determined the following objectives for the 2020 program:

Remove up to 50,000 nest predators from the landscape;

Increase furbearer license sales by 5 percent;

Double participation in the trapping education program ETHICS SD;

Ensure 20 percent of bounty participants are under the age of 18.

Program changes for 2020 include:

An expenditure for five dollars per tail, not to exceed $250,000 for the bounty of nest predators.

Participants under the age of 18 and landowners harvesting nest predators from their own land will not be required to have a license. All other participants must have a hunting, fishing, or furbearer license.

The program will begin April 1 and close July 1, 2020, to coincide with the primary nesting season of pheasants, ducks, and other ground nesting birds.

The method of take is expanded to include shooting of nest predators in addition to trapping.

Additional information and details on the program will be forthcoming.