GFP Commission adjusts Aquatic Invasive Species and Containment Waters lists, Fish Importation Rules

With the discovery of zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe and the high probability of the mussels being present in Lake Francis Case, the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission added those reservoirs to the list of designated containment waters for aquatic invasive species management.

The commission also added spiny waterflea, round goby and white perch to the AIS list in South Dakota.

In addition, the commission simplified fish importation rules by allowing for a single importation permit from an out-of-state source to be valid for a year from the importer’s last inspection, and to list which fish species need to be tested for specific disease-causing pathogens, as part of the importation process.