GFP Accepting Proposals for Spring Creek Resort Concession Operator

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is accepting proposals from people interested in operating Spring Creek Resort 15 miles north of Pierre.

Director of the Division of Parks and Recreation Katie Ceroll says Spring Creek Recreation Area is a popular destination for anglers, boaters and families. The resort is located at the recreation area.

Proposals are due Sept. 21.

The prospectus for the operation of Spring Creek Resort is available online at https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/spring-creek-recreation-area/ or by calling 605.773.3391. The prospectus describes the terms and conditions under which interested operators may submit proposals. It also includes details about the business opportunity, the requirements necessary to submit a proposal and a draft concession agreement. Required services include cabin and lodge room rental, seasonal marina slips, restaurant, retail goods, courtesy docks and on-the-water boat fuel.