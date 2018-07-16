Getz Wins Another SDGA State Title

BRANDON, S.D. – Former Pierre Lady Governor two time All State golfer and two time state champion and Pierre native Haillie Getz won another South Dakota Golf Association Tournament over the weekend. Getz won the annual South Dakota Golf Association’s Womens Match Play title at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon. Getz downed another former Pierre Lady Governor and former state champion Katie Bartlett in the final round on Sunday 7 and 5. It was Getz’s second Womens Match Play State Championship. The men’s SDGA State tournament was also played at the Brandon Course where TJ Nolan defeated Jabob Otta 4 up to win the State Title.