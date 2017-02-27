Getz Leads SDSU Golfers in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Florida -South Dakota State Senior and Pierre native Hallie Getz is in the top 35 after the first round of the Hurricane Invitational Monday at the Biltmore Golf Course. The Jackrabbits are 15th after shooting a 309 on the par-71, 6,061-yard course. No. 46 Louisville leads the 15-team field, firing a two-under par 286. Three players lead the 86-player field, shooting three-under par 69s. Getz is tied for 34th after shooting a four-over par 75. She collected birdies on the 9th, 17th and 18th holes. The second round of the 54 hole tournament will be played tomorrow.