Getz Leads SDSU Golfers at Hurricane Invitational

CORAL GABLES, Florida – Facing its toughest competition of the year, the South Dakota State women’s golf team is 15th Tuesday after two rounds at the Hurricane Invitational. The Jackrabbits shot a 305 (309-305=614) on the par-71, 6,150-yard Biltmore Golf Course. No. 46 Louisville still leads the 15-team field with a two-under par 574 (286-288). Three players remain tied for the lead with 141s in the 86-player field. SDSU Senior and Pierre native Hallie Getz shot a four-over par 76 with two birdies to lead the Jackrabbits. She enters the final round with a 151 (75-76) tied for 43rd place. The final round of the 54 hole tournament will be played tomorrow (Wednesday).