  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Getz Leads SDSU Golfers at Hurricane Invitational

Getz Leads SDSU Golfers at Hurricane Invitational

Hallie Getz SDSU Golf
February 28, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

 

CORAL GABLES, Florida – Facing its toughest competition of the year, the South Dakota State women’s golf team is 15th Tuesday after two rounds at the Hurricane Invitational.  The Jackrabbits shot a 305 (309-305=614) on the par-71, 6,150-yard Biltmore Golf Course. No. 46 Louisville still leads the 15-team field with a two-under par 574 (286-288). Three players remain tied for the lead with 141s in the 86-player field.  SDSU Senior and Pierre native Hallie Getz shot a four-over par 76 with two birdies to lead the Jackrabbits. She enters the final round with a 151 (75-76) tied for 43rd place.  The final round of the 54 hole tournament will be played tomorrow (Wednesday).


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia