Gettysburg team wins State FFA Ag Business Management contest

The South Dakota State FFA Career Development Events competitions were held remotely May 6-7, with the winners being announced May 14 during the virtual State FFA Convention.

FFA’s Career Development Events are built around ag industry careers, expose members to many of the opportunities and needs in the agriculture sector and enable them to develop and refine their abilities to critically evaluate, effectively communicate and ultimately, succeed in future careers.

Agricultural Business Management

Awards and team travel scholarship sponsored by Wells Fargo and United Animal Health. Team travel scholarships are sponsored by FarmHouse Fraternity at SDSU and United Animal Health.

1st Place Team: Gettysburg – (photo) Ethan Pitlick, Hunter Eide, and Madelynn Matson. Advisor is Mercedes Lemke

2nd – Highmore

3rd– Northwestern Area

1st Place Individual: Ethan Pitlick, Gettysburg

Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems

Awards, drills for each of the top 10 individuals and team travel scholarships are sponsored by the CHS Foundation.

1st Place Team: Webster – (photo) Jared Schlotte, Matt Mork and Mason Peckham, Advisor is Fred Zenk

2nd – Tri-Valley

3rd– Kimball

1st Place Individual: Bradley Dangel, Andes Central FFA

Agronomy

Awards are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Croplan by Winfield United, De & Mike Johnson, In Memory of Walt Johnson, and Hoegemeyer Hybrids.

1st Place Team: Hot Springs – Rachel Rickenbach, Megan Sanders and William Kuhl, Advisor is Tanna White

2nd– McCook Central

3rd– Lemmon

1st Place Individual: Rachel Rickenbach, Hot Springs

Dairy Cattle Evaluation

Awards sponsored by SD Division of the Midwest Dairy Association and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Sharps, Inc. Bath and Global Dairy of Brookings.

1st Place Team: McCook Central – (photo) Sophia Kaffar, Griffin Stoffel, Paige Peterson,and Jordan Schock, Advisors are Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

2nd– Sunshine Bible Academy

3rd– Howard

1st Place Individual: (photo) Paige Peterson, McCook Central

Floriculture

Awards and travel scholarships are sponsored by Dr. David Graper, Kari Rogers, and Gettysburg FFA. Supplies sponsored by North American Wholesale Florists and Hy-Vee of Brookings.

1st Place Team: Brookings – Ellen Fitzpatrick, Abby Fitzpatrick, Morgan White and Kaitlin Feldhaus, Advisor is Joshua Johnson

2nd – Beresford

3rd– Hot Springs

1st Place Individual: Abbygail Bingham, Rapid City

Food Science and Technology

Awards sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Inc. and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dan and Sheri Kahnke and Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Dealers.

1st Place Team: McCook Central – (photo) Jacob Wagner, Lauren Stiefvater, Abby Blagg, and Rachel Schallenkam. Advisors are Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

2nd– Gettysburg

3rd– Lennox Sundstrom

1st Place Individual: Rachel Schallenkamp, McCook Central

Horse Evaluation

Awards sponsored by K Bar J Leather Company, and team travel scholarships are sponsored by Rodney Yost Horsemanship and K Bar J Leather Company.

1st Place Team: Aberdeen Central – Gabi Siefkes, Jenna Otterstetter and Anna Moser, Advisor is Maleri McCloud

2nd – Parkston

3rd– McCook Central

1st Place Individual: Gabi Siefkes, Aberdeen Central

Livestock Evaluation

Awards sponsored by SD Pork Producers Council and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dakotaland Feeds, Inc. of Huron, Travis Hoffman and Kimball Livestock Exchange, LLC.

1st Place Team: Brookings – Liberty Thompson, Kestlyn Willert, Raesa Zelinski and Cody Larson, Advisor Joshua Johnson.

2nd – Beresford

3rd– Estelline

1st Place Individual: Cash Voegele, Lennox Sundstrom

Meats Evaluation and Technology

Awards are sponsored by Smithfield Foods of Sioux Falls, and travel scholarships are sponsored by Tri-Valley FFA Alumni, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods. Supplies are sponsored by Tyson Foods and Luke and Jordyn Eide.

1st Place Team: McCook Central – (photo) Kayle Lauck, Isaac McCormick, Corbin Montreal and Avery Feterl, Advisors are Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

2nd– Harrisburg

3rd– Highmore

1st Place Individual: (photo) Braxton Boer, Harrisburg

Milk Quality and Products

Awards sponsored by Agropur Inc-Cheese and Whey Products, and the team travel scholarships are sponsored in memory of Justin Maass and by Agropur Inc- Cheese and Whey Products.

1st Place Team: Sioux Valley – (individual photos of team members) Gabriel Papiernik, Preston VanderWal, Merick Olson and Michael Larson, Advisor is Don Sutera

2nd – McCook Central

3rd– Lennox Sundstrom

1st Place Individual: (photo) Gabriel Papiernik, Sioux Valley

Environment and Natural Resources Awards sponsored by SD Grasslands Coalition, and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by SD Grasslands Coalition, Jeff Vander Wilt and John Lentz.

1st Place Team: Brookings – Braden Tilly, Gabe Boyer, Denae Baker and Wim Reuvekamp, Advisor is Joshua Johnson

2nd – Belle Fourche

3rdplace – McCook Central

1st Place Individual: Braden Tilly, Brookings

Nursery/Landscape

Awards sponsored by Midwest Stihl and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Northland Plains Landscaping, SODAK Gardens and South Dakota Nursery and Landscape Association. Midwest Stihl also sponsors the chainsaw purchased for the first place individual.

1st Place Team: McCook Central – Megan Stiefvater, Sydney Grasma, Joseph Loudenburg and Sadye Roesler, Advisors are Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

2nd – Milbank

3rd– Lennox Sundstrom

1st Place Individual: (photo) Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central

Poultry

Awards and team travel scholarships sponsored by the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association. The supplies are sponsored by Dakota Layers and the Salem Veterinary Service.

1st Place Team: McCook Central – Grace DiGiovanni, Gracie Wurtz, Ashtyn Wobig and Maddy Lunders, Advisors are Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase.

2nd – Chester

3rd– Garretson

1st Place Individual: Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central

Veterinary Science

Awards sponsored by Susan A. Stoterau, DVM and Alice Harty, DVM. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Susan A. Stoterau, DVM & Alice Harty, DVM, and the SD Veterinary Medical Association.

1st Place Team: McCook Central – Hadley Stiefvater, Ella Stiefvater, Madison Stroud and Katelyn Winberg, Advisors are Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

2ndplace team – Brookings

3rd– Chester

1st Place Individual: Kallen Kafka, Wagner

Supplies needed to make all the events possible are sponsored by Bruce & Kim Paterson, Duane & Ann Wulff, Clark & Lyla Hanson, Eric & Roxanne Knock, and the SD Nursery and Landscape Association.