Gettysburg Man Sentenced for Assault

A 52-year-old Gettysburg, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon has been sentenced in federal court.

Christopher Arpan was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred in August 2017. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement was dispatched to a house in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, for a report of an individual bleeding from a head wound. Arpan had assaulted the individual by beating him about his head with a wooden cane. The beating caused serious bodily harm to the victim including five wounds to his head that required multiple staples to close.

Arpan was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.