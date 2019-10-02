Deputy US Marshal enjoys first Coffee with a Cop event

There was a strong law enforcement presence at the Branding Iron Bistro in Pierre this (Wed.) morning, but it wasn’t because there was a problem.

Federal, state, county and local law enforcement officers were there to visit with the public as part of “Coffee with a Cop.”

This was Deputy US Marshal Jon Runner’s first time experiencing the gathering in Pierre.

Along with members of the public, Runner says he enjoyed visiting with other law enforcement officers.

Most South Dakotans don’t have regular contact with the US Marshals Service, but Runner says they keep busy behind the scenes.

The South Dakota District for the US Marshals Service is divided into four divisions: western, central, northern and southern.