Gere arrested after threatening victim with scissors

A 27-year-old Pierre man is charged with Aggravated Assault and Interference with Emergency Communications after an incident yesterday (Mon.) evening.

Information from the Pierre Police Department shows the Central South Dakota Communications dispatch center received a call of an assault in the 200 block of north Madison Avenue around 6:30pm. Police officers spoke with the victim who said Travis Gere had used a pair of scissors to threaten them in an aggressive manner. When the victim attempted to contact law enforcement for assistance, Gere took the phone and broke it, rendering it incapable of making an emergency phone call.

Gere was later located at his residence and taken into custody.