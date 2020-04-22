Gerald Peters 1928 – 2020

GETTYSBURG, SD – Gerald Peters, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, April 18. 2020 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Due to COVID-19, travel and other restrictions at this time, a small immediate family burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seneca, with Father Jerry Kopel presiding.

Gerald Lee Peters was born September 28, 1928 in Enid, OK to Clarence and Marie (Stout) Peters. He attended and graduated high school in Enid, OK.

Gerald enlisted in the United States Army on July 9, 1952 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a CPL on June 30, 1954. After his discharge from the Army, Gerald returned home to OK to farm with his family.

In 1957 he moved to Gettysburg, SD to farm. He also worked on and off for the first few years in Gettysburg for Percy Engen at his Case Dealership as a mechanic.

On July 3, 1967 Gerald married Ruby (Duncan) Lower. They made their home on a farm near Gettysburg where he continued to live until 2013 when he moved to Avera Oahe Manor.

Gerald was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg. He has been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1951, earning his 4th Degree in 1972, and he also was a continuous member of the American Legion for 61 years.

Gerald is survived by his son, Rex Lower of Gettysburg; grandchildren: Jared Lower of Gettysburg, Alonna Krueger of Velva, ND, Dustin Lower of Gettysburg and their families; two sisters: Irene McCain, Odessa, TX and Donna Koehl, Enid, OK; brother-in-law, Raymond Duncan, Pinetop, AZ; sister-in-law, Mary Eriksen, Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; son, Lynn Lower; brothers: Gene and Charles Peters; and sisters: Alice Luetkemeyer and Betty Strackbein.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Gerald's arrangements.