Gerald “Jerry” Joachim 1949 – 2018

AGAR, SD – Gerald (Jerry) Joachim, 69, of Agar, passed away, Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Avera McKennan, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held 9:30-10:30am, Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Agar Hall. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30am, Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Agar Hall. Inurnment will take place at the Onida Cemetery at a later date.

Gerald Eugene Joachim was born April 6, 1949 to Raymond and Hedwig (Nagel) Joachim. He was the third child of five. Two older brothers, Larry and Robert (Bob) and two younger sisters, Carol and Nancy. In 1974, he was united in marriage to Marla (Sue) Brink. Together they had 3 children. Craig Allen, Megan Rae and Melissa Renae.

He is survived his children: Craig Joachim of Onida, Megan (Jerid) Jaeger of Blunt, Colby (Marquette) Brink of Pierre, Delynda (Vince) Christenson of Sturgis; siblings: Larry (Dianne) Joachim of New Richmond, WI, Robert L Joachim of Agar, Nancy Worth (John Howardson) of Sioux Falls; along with a host of grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

A full obituary is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com