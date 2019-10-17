Georgia Morse Middle School Library earns Exemplary status

The library at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre has earned state level 21st Century School Library Award Exemplary status.

Each year the SD State Library, a division of the SD Dept. of Education, recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced or Exemplary, based on performance in three areas: The Place (both physical and online learning environments), The Program and The Professional.

Applicants conduct a self-assessment and provide artifacts and evidence of their ability to meet South Dakota’s guidelines for school libraries. Award status is valid for a three-year period.

GMMS librarian Renae Lehman and the other awardees were honored at the annual Systems Change Conference last week (Oct. 11). The library will hold this honor for the next three years.

Since 2013, 93 awards have been earned by libraries in South Dakota.

Exemplary Award recipients:

• Georgia Morse Middle School Library, Pierre; Librarian Renae Lehman, Administrators Dr. Kyley Cumbow and Brandon Lowery

• Aberdeen Central High School Library, Aberdeen; Librarian Mikayla Arechigo, Administrator Dr. Jason Uttermark

• Alcester-Hudson Elementary School Library, Alcester; Librarian Nola Conner, Administrator Tim Rhead

• Alcester-Hudson Jr/High School Library, Alcester; Librarian Nola Conner, Administrator LeeAnn Haisch

• Creekside Elementary School Library, Spearfish; Librarian Sheleen Bauer, Administrator Dan Olson

• Harrisburg High School Library, Harrisburg; Librarian Eve Langerock, Administrator Ryan Rollinger

• Stagebarn Middle School Library, Piedmont; Librarian Scottie Bruch, Administrator Dave Olson

• Sturgis Middle School Library, Sturgis; Librarian Scottie Bruch, Administrator Chad Hedderman

Enhanced Award recipients:

• Dakota Valley Upper Elementary, Middle School, High School Libraries, Dakota Valley; Librarian Erin Nilges, Administrators Harlan Halverson, Eric Sommervold, and Dr. Jerry Rasmussen

• Lennox Jr/High School Library, Lennox; Librarian Michael Larson, Administrator Chad Allison

• R.F. Pettigrew Elementary School Library, Sioux Falls; Librarian Nicole Ulvestad, Administrator Kevin Dick

• Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School Library, Sioux Falls; Librarian Jenni Egstad, Administrator Tracy Vik

• Sturgis Brown High School Library, Sturgis; Librarian Scottie Bruch, Administrator Pete Wilson

Find more information on the State Library’s 21st Century School Library Award webpage.