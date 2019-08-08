“General Lee”– not a motorcycle, but still drew a crowd at annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

(KBHB, Sturgis)- People at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally yesterday (Wed.) got to see classic vehicle– and it wasn’t a motorcycle.

The “General Lee”– used in the Dukes of Hazzard television series– was on display at Harley Davidson Rally Point.

The bright orange car was originally owned by the late country music star Waylon Jennings, who recorded the Dukes of Hazzard theme song.

The car was used in some of the first 5 episodes of filming the first season in Georgia. Filming in later years moved to California.

Jennings loved the car so much, it was restored and given to him as a gift. Jennings had it in his museum for 8 years before it was sold to a collector in Nashville. The car has since traded hands one more time. The current owner has promised to keep the car in mint condition as it travels around the country to various events.