Geigle Simmentals Annual Sale Thursday, February 16th at 1pm at Mobridge Livestock Selling will be 28 Yearling Bulls, 10 Bred Heifers, and 7 Open Heifers For more information contact: Eugene Geigle at 273-4567 –

