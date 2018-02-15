Gear Up Trials to Begin June 25th in Minnehaha County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms today that the jury trial in

the State’s charges in the Gear Up case have been scheduled to begin on June 25th

and the Court has changed venue.

“I am respectful with the precautions the Court is taking to ensure all the defendants

receive a fair trial. While I hoped that my request to have the jury trial begin this

March in Charles Mix County would be accepted, I do appreciate that the State’s

charges in the Gear Up case will move forward with the jury trial on June 25, 2018 in

Minnehaha County. This is and shall remain an important case,” said Jackley.