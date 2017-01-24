Gayville-Volin’s Nelson Named Gatorade Cross Country Runner of Year in State

CHICAGO – Gayville-Volin senior Laura Nelson has been named the 2016-17 Gatorade South Dakota Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, announced on Monday. Nelson is the first South Dakota Class B runner to be selected for award, which was first presented in 2007-08. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the racecourse, distinguishes Nelson as South Dakota’s best high school girls cross country runner. Nelson won her second state cross country title in October, adding to her title in 2013. Besides her running success, Nelson was also First Chair Clarinet in the South Dakota All-State Orchestra this past fall. Her volunteer work includes serving as a mentor through Students Against Destructive Decisions, and donating time on behalf of multiple community-service initiatives through her church.