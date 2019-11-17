Gators Give Support Check to Pierre Fastpitch Softball

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Fastpitch would like to thank Bruce Kessler and everyone at Gator’s

for their continued support of the Pierre/Ft. Pierre community and the Pierre Fastpitch program. Gator’s has helped out with a fundraiser each fall since the Pierre fall fastpitch program began in 2016. The fundraisers have helped the program with league fees, purchasing equipment and uniforms, and umpire fees.

(Bruce Kessler of Gator’s presenting Pierre Fastpitch Coach Dean VanDeWiele

with a check from this fall’s fundraiser. Courtesy Photo)