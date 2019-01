CHICAGO – Sioux Falls Washington senior and South Dakota School of Mines recruit Lily Bartling has been named the 2018-2019 Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot outside hitter finished this past season with 423 kills (.376 hitting percentage), 403 digs, 44 blocks and 42 service aces. For her career, she finished with 959 kills and 855 digs.