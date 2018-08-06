Gasoline Prices Highest Seen Since 2014

Gasoline demand last week was 9.88 million barrels per day– near an all-time record high according to the Energy Information Administration.

AAA South Dakota spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says the boost in demand and drop in inventory have driven the national gas price average to $2.87—and the state’s average is even higher than that.

She says gas prices on the western side of the state are higher than on the eastern side.

Buskohl hopes to see gas prices drop after Labor Day.

The nation’s most expensive markets are: Hawaii ($3.76), California ($3.62), Washington ($3.40), Alaska ($3.37), Oregon ($3.28), Nevada ($3.20), Idaho ($3.15), Utah ($3.08), Connecticut ($3.07) and Pennsylvania ($3.06).