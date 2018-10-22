Gas Smell Turns Out to be Dead Mice

Employees of a Pierre business thought they detected a gas odor in their building and evacuated for a brief period of time about mid-morning today (Mon.).

Pierre Fire Department captain Doug Gordon says employees had evacuating the Capital Area Counseling Center building at 2510 East Franklin when crews arrived.

Gordon says no area buildings were affected.

If in doubt of what the source of a suspicious smell may be, Gordon says it’s best to have the fire department come check it out.