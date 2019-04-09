Gas prices continue to climb

The national gas price average increased a nickel this past week to $2.74 per gallon– eight cents more than last year at this time. Compared to one month ago, gas prices are 28 cents more expensive.

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says gas prices are increasing across the country, but the changes vary by region. She says this last week, motorists in the West Coast, Rockies and Central regions– including South Dakota– are seeing some of the largest weekly increases while prices mostly east of the Mississippi have made more moderate jumps.

South Dakota’s average gas price is $2.67 per gallon making it 7 cents more than a week ago, 28 cents more than a month ago and 8 cents more than last year at this time.

Buskohl says unexpected and planned maintenance continues to be one of the leading factors in why gas prices have continued to trend more expensive.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas ($2.44), Louisiana ($2.45) and South Carolina and Missouri ($2.47).