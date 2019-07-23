Gas price increases at the pump slowing

At $2.76, the national gas price average this week is three cents less expensive than it was a week ago.

The national average is a dime more expensive than a month ago, but eight cents cheaper than a year ago. AAA reports this is the first time in four weeks the national average has seen a weekly decline.

The average gas price in South Dakota held steady over the past week remaining at $2.73. This average is four cents more than last month, but 16 cents lower than a year ago.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Mississippi ($2.39), Louisiana and Alabama ($2.41) and Arkansas ($2.43).