Gas price expected to continue downward trend into early June

AAA estimates 37.6 million Americans hit the road this past Memorial Day weekend– the vast majority found savings at the pump compared to last year’s holiday.

Today’s national average is $2.82, which is cheaper than last week by two cents, last month by six cents and last year by 16 cents.

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says gas prices have declined for the majority of the country this month (May) and motorists can expect the trend to continue into early June.

South Dakota’s current average gas price is $2.77 per gallon. That price is down a penny from a week ago, down two cents from a month ago and down a dime from a year ago.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Mississippi ($2.42), Louisiana and Alabama ($2.43), South Carolina ($2.46).