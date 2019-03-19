Gary Lee Gibson 1945 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Gary Lee Gibson, 73, of Highmore, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home due to a cardiac arrest.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Church of Christ, Highmore with Pastor Sheena Thomson officiating. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service Friday, March 22, 2019, all at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore. Burial will be in the Highmore Cemetery.

Gary Lee Gibson was born August 29, 1945 in Pierre, SD to Bryan and Lucille (Westover) Gibson. Gary was the fourth of seven children raised on a farm south of Highmore. He worked with his family until 1975 when he was able to get his IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) union card to join his brothers and nephew to work on steel transmission power lines. For over 20 years he traveled South Dakota, Texas, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, New Mexico, and California working on power line construction. He was a proud member of the electrical union and loved to talk about his work and experiences on the road. It was the perfect job for a man who loved the USA and knew all about geography. When he retired in 1996, he returned home to the family farm where he helped farm and raise livestock. He loved machinery and tools, so if there was a need for a tractor or a power tool, he was determined to purchase one and bring it home.

Gary was a patient man that never said “no” to helping anyone when he was asked. He was honest, loving, dependable and lived by routine. He kept the family informed of daily important news and the weather forecast each morning. He liked to pick up his great nephews at the bus stop after school this last year. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He helped care for his brother, Merlin, in Kansas City, Mo. until he passed, then back home to look after his mother until her passing in 2016. He was like a second parent to those nieces and nephews that loved him as much as their own parents.

He had a remarkable memory and was very interested in the news and any movie that was based on a true story. He was the first to buy a Polaroid instant camera and many other cameras would follow after that. He loved the latest and greatest of just about anything including buying the deluxe addition of board games like scrabble. He bought the United States puzzle so the kids could learn the capitals and the EXACT placement of each state that he took pride in knowing. He told them how to remember the SD counties and license plate number. He loved playing board games and card games with all of his family which included cheating, sneaking and teasing his nieces and nephews. One of Gary’s signature traits that the kids will remember of him was him warming up his hands so he could give them a tune up which ended in a chase, lots of laughter and a possible whisker burn. These memories will last forever. Gary always had Nestles sweet tea in his hand and a pocket full of change which he used to help fill many state quarter boards he bought for families. A trip to Norway in 2017 to see where his father’s family came from was a dream come true for him. Gary was passionate about being a Democrat, his western wear, military solders, and driving his nice Ford pickup down the road listening to his country music. Gary will always hold a special spot in the hearts of all those who loved him and he will be sadly missed.

He is survived by sisters: Anna Mae (Paul) Ryan, Lancaster, Ca. and Sharon Kay (Dick) Wilson, Sioux Falls; brother, Allen (De) Gibson, Highmore; sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Gibson, Kansas City, Mo.; 10 nieces and nephews; and 14 great and 2 great-great.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Carl LeRoy, Alvin, and Merlin; sister-in-law, Noreen Gibson; 2 nieces: Cheryl Gibson and Susan Bennett; and 1 great nephew, Jake Lidel.

