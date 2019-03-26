Gary Derzab 1951 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Gary George Derzab, 67, of Pierre, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be at 11am on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A celebration of his life will also take place at 5pm Friday evening at the American Legion Cabin. Burial will take place at a later date in Aberdeen, SD, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Gary was born on December 5, 1951 in Aberdeen, SD, to Leonard and Philomena “Blondie” Derzab. He graduated high school in Aberdeen. Gary loved baseball and was a pitcher for the Aberdeen Smittys and NSU. Gary married Patricia Peterson in 1971 and to this union 3 children were born; David, Sonja and John. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged after 8 years of service.

Gary returned to Aberdeen and worked various places. He married Tena Gilbert on August 3, 1991 and gained a step son Joshua. To this union two sons were born; Casey and Sean. The family moved to Pierre in 1992 and he worked at Outdoors Unlimited as a pawn broker for 26 years.

Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He cheered for the Green Bay Packers each fall and the Yankees each summer. He was a member of the American Legion Post #8 and was an officer at large as well as the head of the athletic committee for the Legion. He was also a member of the VFW Post #2038. Gary enjoyed spending time at the Legion with his buddies and could often be found with his beer stein in hand, yelling at the Yankees on tv.

Gary is survived by his children: David (Jodi Bush) Derzab; Sonja (Jeremiah) Holman and granddaughter Mady; John Derzab and grandsons Evan and Owen; Joshua Gilbert; Casey Derzab and Sean (Melinda Erickson) Derzab. He is also survived by his uncle George Nikolas, aunt Frances (Gene) Lux.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.