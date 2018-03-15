Game, Fish and Parks to Stock Rainbow Trout Below Oahe Dam

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will stock rainbow trout at Oahe Marina later this month (March 27), weather permitting.

Crews from Cleghorn Springs State Fish Hatchery in Rapid City will stock rainbow trout ranging in size from 10 to 12 inches in length. Rainbow trout will not be stocked in Oahe Marina in 2019 or 2020 to free up hatchery production space and allow biologists to explore different cold-water stocking opportunities for Lake Oahe.

Rainbow trout will, however, be stocked in Mickelson Pond in Pierre each fall to provide trout fishing opportunities there.