Game, Fish and Parks Celebrates the New Year with First Day Hikes across the state on January 1, 2017

PIERRE, S.D. – Make a New Year’s resolution to your health and happiness by kicking off 2017 with an invigorating First Day Hike at a state park near you. On January 1, all 50 states will be participating in the sixth annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with a guided outdoor exploration.

“We are excited to host First Day Hikes as part of this national effort to get people outdoors and into our parks,” said South Dakota state park director Katie Ceroll. “First Day Hikes are a great way to cure cabin fever and burn off those extra holiday calories by starting off the New Year with an invigorating walk or hike in one of our beautiful state parks.”

The sponsored hikes range from less than one mile journeys to longer, more intense workouts, depending on the state and terrain. South Dakota is offering eight hikes across the state.

First Day Hikes originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. Last year, more than 55,000 people covered over 133,000 miles on 1,100 hikes across the country.

All participants are encouraged to log their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.