Gale Brink 1938 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Gale Brink, 82, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Highmore Healthcare.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:30pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Contributions will benefit the brown bag lunch program at Southeast Methodist Church.