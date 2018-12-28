Gabriel Gilkerson 1981 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Gabriel Gilkerson, 37, of Pierre, died Saturday, December 22 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 28 at River Center Church

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Gabe was born December 7, 1981, in Pierre, SD to John and Kristen (Hins) Gilkerson. He grew up at Sunset Lodge, in Sully County. He attended Prairie View Country School and Agar High School, receiving his diploma in 1999. In 2003 he attended Northwest Technical

Institute in Grand Forks.

Following school he worked for family business’s including installing furnaces for his Uncle Don, Steamboat Incorporated, and Dakota Septic/Dakota Johns.

His love for the guitar showed in his excelled playing and song writing. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, target shooting, darts, fishing and being in nature. He whittled wood into walking sticks, knives, knick knacks and novelties and also brewed homemade beer, wine and Kombucha. Gabe was a fan of classic movies and music and had excellent taste in pop culture. Gabe was very artistic/creative, with big ideas and dreams. He had a unique personality with a great sense of humor, he had an amazingly big heart and was never judgmental.

Gabe was united in marriage to Chantel Smith on January 20, 2010, with this marriage he gained a precious daughter Sky.

He is survived by his wife Chantel of Pierre; step-daughter Sky of Pierre; parents John and Kris Gilkerson of Ft. Pierre and two brothers: Zack and Ben both of Ft. Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Morris and Ruth Gilkerson and Ben and Irene Hins.