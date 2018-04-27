Funding Available to Support Training and Continuing Education Regarding Opioid Addiction in SD

The Department of Social Services (DSS) will be providing grant funds to support South Dakota organizations and agencies seeking to deliver continuing education or training to professionals in combatting the opioid epidemic. Funding of up to $250,000 will be divided among South Dakota organizations, including tribal entities, to support planning and hosting training events regarding opioid use and misuse. The effort is supported by South Dakota’s State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis, a federal grant provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funding supports a comprehensive array of prevention, treatment and recovery services based on the needs of each state. “It is imperative we continue to be proactive as a state by providing professionals with knowledge about opioid use and misuse,” said Department of Social Services Secretary Lynne Valenti. “These dollars will allow organizations, agencies and professionals to tailor the training to the needs of their organizations.” Training supported by this opportunity includes, but is not limited to, best practices for prescribing opioids, case management for individuals affected by opioid use, overdose prevention, and education and awareness related to opioid use/misuse. Eligible applicants include South Dakota organizations or associations that provide direct services and support to individuals affected by opioid abuse or misuse, as well as those that offer training and education to professionals who treat or work with at-risk individuals. Applications are due to the Division of Behavioral Health no later than May 25, 2018. Applications are available at dss.sd.gov/. For more information about behavioral health services related to addiction, or to find a behavioral health provider in your area, contact DSS, Division of Behavioral Health at 605-773-3123, toll-free at 1-855-878-6057 or online at dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/community/