Ft. Pierre and Pierre Officials Warn of Utility Scam

Fort Pierre and Pierre city officials are warning residents of a utility scam threatening to disconnect electricity.

Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson says a business manager received a phone call saying their electricity was about to be shut off by the city because the business hadn’t paid its utility bill.

Hanson says Ft. Pierre utilities employees are NOT calling people today (Tues.).

The threat of losing heat during extremely cold weather often prompts people to provide account information, rather than to question whether or not the caller is legitimate. Anyone who receives such a call should contact their local utility company directly to clarify the status of their account.

If you receive such a call or believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us.