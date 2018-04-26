Ft. Pierre Horse Racing To Begin Season This Weekend

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The first of two weekends and four days of quarter horse and thoroughbred horse racing begins this weekend at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Ft. Pierre. This year marks the 70th year of horse racing in Ft. Pierre with the gates opening at 11:30 am and post time for the first race set for 1 pm. The event is sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association. Their is scheduled to be at least 8 races each day of racing that includes Sunday and then again next Saturday at Sunday.

(Courtesy Photo)