Ft. Pierre Baseball Team Celebrating League Championship

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Baseball season has been over for over a month now for area teams but the Stanley Post 20 U14 baseball won the Badlands league championship back in July. Team members include Coach Damon Hoftiezer, Damian Abrahamson, Lucas Jones, Daysen Titze, Justin Kuper, Gavin Jacobson and Coach Troy Titze Blaize Frost, Adam Condon-Claymore, Case Kolda, Jeremiah Bardeson-Knudson, Chase Hanson and Weston Prince and Tre White Wolf.

(Back Row: Coach Damon Hoftiezer, Damian Abrahamson, Lucas Jones, Daysen Titze, Justin Kuper, Gavin Jacobson and Coach Troy Titze. Front Row: Blaize Frost, Adam Condon-Claymore, Case Kolda, Jeremiah Bardeson-Knudson, Chase Hanson and Weston Prince. Not Pictured: Tre White Wolf. Courtesy Photo)