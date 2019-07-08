Ft. Pierre 4th of July Rodeo Winners

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Ft. Pierre 4th of July rodeo was one of two SDRA Sanctioned rodeos held over the 4th of July Holiday. The 93rd annual rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Ft. Pierre had the following winners. Dylan Riggins of Kadoka had a ride of 75 to take the Bareback title. Casey Heninger of Ft. Pierre tied for the Bull Riding title with a score of 84 along with Justin McCall of Winner. Another tie was in the Saddle Bronc Riding where Kyle Hapney of Ft. Pierre and Jacobb Kammere each had a score of 72. Wynn Schaack of Wall took the Steer Wrestling title with a score of 4.50. Troy Wilcox of Red Owl scored a 8.90 to take the Calf Roping title while Keilan Johnson and Carson Johnston of Elm Springs won the Team Roping with a 4.70. Ashley Price of Faith and Matt Zancanella of Aurora won the Mixed Team Roping with a 5.40 score. Summer Kosel of Glenham took the Barrel Racing title with a score of 16.50. Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo. took the Goat Tying with an 8.00 score. Taryn Sippel of Pierpont tied for the Ladies Breakaway with a score of 2.20 along with Devin Nicholls of Moorcroft, Wyo. Lynn Williams of Faith won the Men’s Senior Breakaway with a score of 2.00. And there was a 3 way tie for the Men’s Team Penning as Mick Varilek of Geddes, Gary Garbe of Alpena and Clinton Olinger of Plankinton scored a 4.90. There will be three SDRA sanctioned rodeo’s this weekend across the state in the Wall, Lemmon and McLaughlin.