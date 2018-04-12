Friday Scoreboard

April 12, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball
SDSU 5 NDSU 4
SDSU 12 NDSU 9
MSU-Mankato 3 USF 1
MSU-Mankato 6 USF 0
Valley City State 12 Dakota State 0 (F/7)
Dakota State 7 Valley City State 5

College Softball
NDSU 9 SDSU 2
SDSU 11 NDSU 3 (F/5)
Mount Marty 6 Hastings 4
Mount Marty 1 Hastings 0

High School Baseball
Roosevelt 5 Mitchell 3
Washington 4 Brandon Valley 0
Pierre 4 Huron 1
Pierre 7 Huron 5
Yankton 11 Bon Homme 3
Lincoln 10 Harrisburg 2
Lincoln 4 Harrisburg 3
Lead-Deadwood 16 Hot Springs 0
Parkston 7 Turner Hutch 6
Tea Area 6 Sioux Falls Christian 3
Howard 14 McCook 6
Sturgis 11 St. Thomas More 1 (F/5)
Lennox 10 Tri-Valley 0 (F/5)


