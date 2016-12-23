Friday Night Scoreboard

High School Girls Basketball
Michael J. Entringer Classic
Deuel 43 Lake Preston 40
Flandreau 64 Deubrook Area 43
Estelline 47 Arlington 42
Colman-Egan 46 Dell Rapids St. Mary 29
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41 vs. Garretson 25
Madison 48 Castlewood 42
Chester Area 46 Elkton-Lake Benton 45
Hamlin 52 Dell Rapids 48
High School Boys Basketball
Sisseton 56 Mobridge-Pollock 32
ECHL
Alaska Aces 5 Rapid City Rush 1
