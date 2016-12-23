Friday Night Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
December 23, 2016
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Girls Basketball
 Michael J. Entringer Classic

Deuel 43   Lake Preston 40

Flandreau 64   Deubrook Area 43

Estelline 47   Arlington 42

Colman-Egan 46   Dell Rapids St. Mary 29

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41 vs. Garretson 25

Madison 48   Castlewood 42

Chester Area 46   Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Hamlin 52   Dell Rapids 48

High School Boys Basketball

Sisseton 56   Mobridge-Pollock 32

ECHL

Alaska Aces 5  Rapid City Rush 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia