Friday Morning Scoreboard

June 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball
NCAA Division II National Tournament
Augustana 8 Southern New Hampshire 2

Expdition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 5 Hob City Hot Shots 2
Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hastings Sodbusters 6
Spearfish Sasquatch 9 Western Nebraska Pioneers 1
Badlands Big Sticks 14 Casper Horseheads 13

American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 13 Yankton 3
Sioux Falls East 14 Yankton 6
Sturgis 6 Mitchell 5

Amateur Baseball
Four Corners 5 Plankinton 0
Tabor 7 Crofton, Ne. 3
Menno 12 Wynot, Ne. 2
Yankton 18 Irene 1
Alexandria 6 Mount Vernon 2
Corsica Stickney 9 Wagner 2
Winner Colome 14 Platte 4
Parkston 12 Dimock Emery 5


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia