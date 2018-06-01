Friday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
NCAA Division II National Tournament
Augustana 8 Southern New Hampshire 2
Expdition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 5 Hob City Hot Shots 2
Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hastings Sodbusters 6
Spearfish Sasquatch 9 Western Nebraska Pioneers 1
Badlands Big Sticks 14 Casper Horseheads 13
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 13 Yankton 3
Sioux Falls East 14 Yankton 6
Sturgis 6 Mitchell 5
Amateur Baseball
Four Corners 5 Plankinton 0
Tabor 7 Crofton, Ne. 3
Menno 12 Wynot, Ne. 2
Yankton 18 Irene 1
Alexandria 6 Mount Vernon 2
Corsica Stickney 9 Wagner 2
Winner Colome 14 Platte 4
Parkston 12 Dimock Emery 5
