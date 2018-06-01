Friday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

NCAA Division II National Tournament

Augustana 8 Southern New Hampshire 2 Expdition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 5 Hob City Hot Shots 2

Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hastings Sodbusters 6

Spearfish Sasquatch 9 Western Nebraska Pioneers 1

Badlands Big Sticks 14 Casper Horseheads 13 American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 13 Yankton 3

Sioux Falls East 14 Yankton 6

Sturgis 6 Mitchell 5 Amateur Baseball

Four Corners 5 Plankinton 0

Tabor 7 Crofton, Ne. 3

Menno 12 Wynot, Ne. 2

Yankton 18 Irene 1

Alexandria 6 Mount Vernon 2

Corsica Stickney 9 Wagner 2

Winner Colome 14 Platte 4

Parkston 12 Dimock Emery 5

