Friday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
Summit League Tournament
#4 SDSU 8 #2 Western Illinois 4 *WIU eliminated
#1 Oral Roberts 6 #3 NDSU 4
High School Girls golf
ESD Championship
1 Aberdeen Central 306
2 Yankton 335
3 Pierre 345
4 Brandon Valley 346
5 Mitchell 354
Region 1A
1 Madison 369
2 Sisseton 401
3 Dell Rapids 411
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.