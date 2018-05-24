Friday Morning Scoreboard

May 24, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball
Summit League Tournament
#4 SDSU 8 #2 Western Illinois 4 *WIU eliminated
#1 Oral Roberts 6 #3 NDSU 4

High School Girls golf
ESD Championship
1 Aberdeen Central 306
2 Yankton 335
3 Pierre 345
4 Brandon Valley 346
5 Mitchell 354

Region 1A
1 Madison 369
2 Sisseton 401
3 Dell Rapids 411


