Friday Morning Scoreboard

April 6, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Softball
SDSU 5 USD 4
USD 7 SDSU 0
Mount Marty 1 Midland 0
Midland 7 Mount Marty 2
Morningside 9 DWU 5
Morningside 8 DWU 6 9 innings
College Baseball
St. Cloud State 2 Augustana 1 9 innings
Augustana 1 St. Cloud State 0 9 innings
DWU 6 Mount Marty 0
Mount Marty 5 DWU 4
Viterbo 5 Dakota State 3
Jamestown 2 Dakota State 0
High School Boys Tennis
Lincoln 9 Watertown 0


