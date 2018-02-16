Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Britton-Hecla 46

Canistota 58, Irene-Wakonda 49, OT

Corsica/Stickney 51, Hanson 49

Crazy Horse 75, Tiospaye Topa 25

Deuel 54, DeSmet 42

Flandreau 74, Howard 41

Freeman 58, Gayville-Volin 55

George/Little Rock 66, Central Lyon 33 (Iowa 1-A)

Kimball/White Lake 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Menno 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 48, OT

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Gregory 66

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Iroquois 43

Platte-Geddes 74, Wagner 38

Potter County 68, Ipswich 51

Rapid City Central 59, Rapid City Stevens 55

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Mitchell Christian 38

Sioux Falls Christian 82, Beresford 36

Sully Buttes 64, Faulkton 25 High School Girls Basketball

Burke/South Central 60, Gregory 32

Castlewood 55, Estelline 22

Corsica/Stickney 59, Kimball/White Lake 54

Crazy Horse 73, Tiospaye Topa 68

Custer 52, Lead-Deadwood 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Hendricks, Minn. 41

Freeman 53, Gayville-Volin 30

Hanson 66, Pine Ridge 53

Ipswich 60, Potter County 36

Langford 64, Edmunds Central 35

Madison 48, Dell Rapids 43

McIntosh 41, Lemmon 37

Menno 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 24

Milbank 52, Groton Area 49

Miller 63, Highmore-Harrold 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Parkston 32

Parker 44, Tea Area 27

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Mitchell Christian 31

Sioux Falls Christian 63, Beresford 49

Sully Buttes 62, Faulkton 55

Wagner 44, Platte-Geddes 35

Watertown 41, Huron 30

Waubay/Summit 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 27 College Wrestling

St. Cloud State 34, Augustana 3 College Swimming and Diving

Summit League

Men

410-Denver

289-South Dakota

248-SDSU

159.5-Western Illinois

Women

430-Denver

275-Omaha\

235-SDSU\

206-USD

NSIC

Women

443-St. Cloud

440-MSU-Mankato

304-USF *win 200 FS Relay

256-Augustana (5th)

150.5-Northern (7th)

