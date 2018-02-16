Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Britton-Hecla 46
Canistota 58, Irene-Wakonda 49, OT
Corsica/Stickney 51, Hanson 49
Crazy Horse 75, Tiospaye Topa 25
Deuel 54, DeSmet 42
Flandreau 74, Howard 41
Freeman 58, Gayville-Volin 55
George/Little Rock 66, Central Lyon 33 (Iowa 1-A)
Kimball/White Lake 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Menno 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 48, OT
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Gregory 66
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Iroquois 43
Platte-Geddes 74, Wagner 38
Potter County 68, Ipswich 51
Rapid City Central 59, Rapid City Stevens 55
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Mitchell Christian 38
Sioux Falls Christian 82, Beresford 36
Sully Buttes 64, Faulkton 25
High School Girls Basketball
Burke/South Central 60, Gregory 32
Castlewood 55, Estelline 22
Corsica/Stickney 59, Kimball/White Lake 54
Crazy Horse 73, Tiospaye Topa 68
Custer 52, Lead-Deadwood 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Hendricks, Minn. 41
Freeman 53, Gayville-Volin 30
Hanson 66, Pine Ridge 53
Ipswich 60, Potter County 36
Langford 64, Edmunds Central 35
Madison 48, Dell Rapids 43
McIntosh 41, Lemmon 37
Menno 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 24
Milbank 52, Groton Area 49
Miller 63, Highmore-Harrold 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Parkston 32
Parker 44, Tea Area 27
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Mitchell Christian 31
Sioux Falls Christian 63, Beresford 49
Sully Buttes 62, Faulkton 55
Wagner 44, Platte-Geddes 35
Watertown 41, Huron 30
Waubay/Summit 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 27
College Wrestling
St. Cloud State 34, Augustana 3
College Swimming and Diving
Summit League
Men
410-Denver
289-South Dakota
248-SDSU
159.5-Western Illinois
Women
430-Denver
275-Omaha\
235-SDSU\
206-USD
NSIC
Women
443-St. Cloud
440-MSU-Mankato
304-USF *win 200 FS Relay
256-Augustana (5th)
150.5-Northern (7th)
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.