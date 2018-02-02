Friday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 82, NDSU 63

USD 80, Western Illinois 54

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 85, NDSU 64

USD 92, Western Illinois 81

High School Boys Basketball

Andes Central 57, Wagner 28

Arlington 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Burke/South Central 52, Marty Indian 40

Colman-Egan 54, Lake Preston 38

Corsica/Stickney 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56

Douglas 79, Hot Springs 57

Edgemont 54, Hay Springs, Neb. 48

Eureka/Bowdle 83, Wakpala 52

Hanson 44, Centerville 22

Harrisburg 57, Brookings 43

Hill City 70, Newell 36

James Valley Christian 67, Iroquois 51

Kimball/White Lake 48, Platte-Geddes 46, OT

Lennox 63, Chamberlain 34

Miller 81, Ipswich 69

Oelrichs 62, Minatare, Neb. 30

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65, Estelline 48

Parker 66, Canistota 46

Philip 63, Lead-Deadwood 60

Rapid City Christian 49, Kadoka Area 41

Scotland 59, Ethan 58

Sioux Valley 66, Flandreau 59

Standing Rock, N.D. 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 65

Tea Area 87, West Central 51

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Groton Area 48

Warner 49, Leola/Frederick 43

Waverly-South Shore 50, Waubay/Summit 36

White River 85, Wall 36

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

First Round

Bison 65, Tiospaye Topa 30

Faith 53, Dupree 21

Harding County 54, Lemmon 51

Timber Lake 69, McIntosh 25

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Sisseton 44

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 56, Wagner 54

Avon 51, Bon Homme 32

Corsica/Stickney 40, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 31

Deuel 52, Clark/Willow Lake 47

Eureka/Bowdle 48, Wakpala 47

Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 34

Flandreau Indian 34, Hendricks, Minn. 21

Freeman 54, Alcester-Hudson 21

Great Plains Lutheran 39, Wilmot 32

Hamlin 79, Webster 45

Hanson 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33

Hay Springs, Neb. 53, Edgemont 52

Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Highmore-Harrold 30

Ipswich 49, Miller 39

James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 18

Kadoka Area 56, Rapid City Christian 27

Langford 57, Britton-Hecla 27

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 39

Mitchell 52, Watertown 49

New Underwood 42, Jones County 24

Newell 52, Hill City 40

Parker 64, Canistota 50

Philip 38, Lead-Deadwood 37

Pine Ridge 66, Bennett County 21

Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 38

Scotland 48, Viborg-Hurley 43

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Vermillion 52

Todd County 56, Chamberlain 46

Wall 57, White River 50

Warner 53, Leola/Frederick 41

Waverly-South Shore 45, Waubay/Summit 41

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 60, Sioux Falls Washington 44

Winner 63, Crow Creek 57

High School Wrestling

Pierre 52, Huron 21

Aberdeen 51, Brookings 25

Milbank 50, Webster 22

College Softball

W. Texas A&M 8, Augustana 8

W. Texas A&M 5, Augustana 1

